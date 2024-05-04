Newborn’s body found abandoned near pond in South Salmara-Mankachar

HT Digital,

Salmara Mankachar, May 4: In a disturbing incident, a newborn’s lifeless body was discovered on the bank of a pond in Gokulpur village, Nak-Kati village, South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Villagers who found the infant immediately informed the Sukhsar police. Officers from Sukhsar police station and district magistrate Indrajit Das arrived at the scene and recovered the body, which was then sent to Dhubri for postmortem examination.

Das confirmed that the infant, believed to be two to three days old, was found abandoned near the pond. Despite extensive inquiries, no information about the infant’s legal guardian was found.

Preliminary indications suggest the infant may have drowned, but a definitive conclusion awaits the postmortem report.