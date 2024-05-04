28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

Newborn’s body found abandoned near pond in South Salmara-Mankachar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Salmara Mankachar, May 4: In a disturbing incident, a newborn’s lifeless body was discovered on the bank of a pond in Gokulpur village, Nak-Kati village, South Salmara-Mankachar district.

- Advertisement -

Villagers who found the infant immediately informed the Sukhsar police. Officers from Sukhsar police station and district magistrate Indrajit Das arrived at the scene and recovered the body, which was then sent to Dhubri for postmortem examination.

Das confirmed that the infant, believed to be two to three days old, was found abandoned near the pond. Despite extensive inquiries, no information about the infant’s legal guardian was found.

Preliminary indications suggest the infant may have drowned, but a definitive conclusion awaits the postmortem report.

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Paytm’s COO and President Bhavesh Gupta resigns citing personal reasons behind...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers