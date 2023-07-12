29 C
Newly appointed ACF arrested for accepting bribe

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 11: Nepal Mandal, the newly appointed ACF at Nagaon Forest Division and also the in-charge range officer of Salna Forest Range was arrested by a team from Assam Police Vigilance and Anti-corruption department, Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon at the office of Salna Forest Range here. The forest official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 from a complainant, sources added.

Sources claimed that the forest official demanded a sum of Rs 8,000 from the complainant for issuing TP for transporting timbers. The complainant who is a resident of Biswanath Chariali approached the office of Vigilance and Anti-corruption department in Guwahati and filed a complaint in this regard. The officials from Assam Police Vigilance and Anti-corruption department laid a trap at the office of the Forest Range on Tuesday afternoon and finally got the breakthrough, sources added.

It’s pertinent to mention here that the arrested forest official was promoted to the post of ACF and posted in Nagaon forest division a couple of months back.

 

