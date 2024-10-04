NF Railway announces special trains for festive season

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 3: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate two pairs of special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming festive season. One Puja special train will run twice a week between Anand Vihar Terminal – Katihar – Anand Vihar Terminal from October 8 to November 27, 2024, for 15 trips in both directions. The other train will run for one trip on October 5, 2024, from Dibrugarh to SSS Hubballi Jn.

- Advertisement -

Accordingly, train no 04047 (Katihar – Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart from Katihar every Wednesday and Saturday at 18:00 hours, reaching Anand Vihar Terminal at 17:50 hours the next day. In the return direction, train no 04048 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Katihar) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal every Tuesday and Friday at 15:20 hours, reaching Katihar at 15:00 hours the next day.

The train will run with one AC first class, one AC 2-Tier, two AC 2-Tier cum AC 3-Tier, one AC 3-Tier, ten sleeper class, and one general second class coach. The train will run via Khagaria, Barauni, Patliputra, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Mirzapur, Prayagraj Jn., Chipyana Buzurg in both directions.

The one-way special train no 05926 (Dibrugarh – SSS Hubballi Jn) will depart from Dibrugarh on October 5, 2024 (Saturday) at 13:30 hours, reaching SSS Hubballi Jn on October 8, 2024 (Tuesday) at 09:00 hours.

The train will run with ten sleeper class and two general second class coaches. It will travel via New Tinsukia, Simaluguri Jn., Furkating Jn., Lumding Jn., Chaparmukh Jn., Guwahati, Rangiya Jn., New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Dankuni, Kharagpur Jn., Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Vizianagram Jn., Samalkot Jn., Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Jn., Guntakal Jn., Toranagallu, and Gadag Jn. to reach SSS Hubballi Jn.

- Advertisement -

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified on various social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.