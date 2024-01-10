15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
type here...

NFR achieves significant growth in freight loading

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Northeast Frontier Railway continues its upward trajectory in freight loading, demonstrating consistent growth by loading 0.883 million tonnes in December 2023. The cumulative freight loading for the current financial year, from April to December 2023, has now reached an impressive 7.536 million tonnes.

- Advertisement -

Fertiliser and P.O.L (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) loading showed substantial progress during the April to December 2023 period, with fertiliser loading increasing by 26.1%, and P.O.L items witnessing a remarkable growth of 39.4%. Other commodities like ballast experienced a significant upsurge, marking a 57.1% increase, while miscellaneous commodities recorded a growth of 27.8%, compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

The dedicated efforts of NF Railway, operating tirelessly to serve its customers and ensure the timely delivery of essential commodities, underscore the economic activities flourishing in the region. The consistent rise in freight loading reflects the region’s thriving economic landscape.

8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Silchar Municipality pioneers cashless transactions with Paytm services launch

The Hills Times - 0
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home