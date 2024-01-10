NFR achieves significant growth in freight loading

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Northeast Frontier Railway continues its upward trajectory in freight loading, demonstrating consistent growth by loading 0.883 million tonnes in December 2023. The cumulative freight loading for the current financial year, from April to December 2023, has now reached an impressive 7.536 million tonnes.

- Advertisement -

Fertiliser and P.O.L (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) loading showed substantial progress during the April to December 2023 period, with fertiliser loading increasing by 26.1%, and P.O.L items witnessing a remarkable growth of 39.4%. Other commodities like ballast experienced a significant upsurge, marking a 57.1% increase, while miscellaneous commodities recorded a growth of 27.8%, compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

The dedicated efforts of NF Railway, operating tirelessly to serve its customers and ensure the timely delivery of essential commodities, underscore the economic activities flourishing in the region. The consistent rise in freight loading reflects the region’s thriving economic landscape.