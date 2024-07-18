30 C
NFR GM interacts with passengers on Vande Bharat Express

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava ensures passenger comfort & safety during onboard inspection

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 17: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NF Railway, conducted a thorough onboard inspection of the Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Wednesday. While traveling onboard the Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, GM/NFR interacted with the passengers and took their valuable feedback regarding passenger convenience and other related services. He also noted their suggestions to further improve the available services.

The GM discussed with the passengers the problems normally faced by them during the train journey and also took feedback about the cleanliness inside the coaches and toilets, as well as the behavior of the service providers. Several passengers mentioned that there has been a visible change in the experience of traveling in trains over the years. Passenger amenities have also improved significantly, including cleanliness inside trains, toilets, and AC. Shrivastava further added that he would like every passenger to have a good experience during their travel.

The general manager especially enquired from the passengers about the quality and quantity of onboard catering services of the Vande Bharat Express. He thanked passengers for sharing their feedback and assured them of Indian Railway’s commitment to provide passenger-friendly menus with better services.

The general manager also conducted a footplate inspection in the Vande Bharat Express during his journey from Guwahati to New Bongaigaon to check the alertness of the crew during the running of the semi-high-speed train. During the inspection, he noted all the safety precautions that are being followed by them. He also advised them to remain alert during the journey. He inspected toilets, checked the cooling system in all coaches, and instructed the staff to ensure proper pest control measures inside the coaches.

