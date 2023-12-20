NFR initiates operation of three pairs of shuttle trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec19: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a measure to enhance passenger convenience by introducing three pairs of shuttle trains. Operating daily between Rangiya Jn. and New Bongaigaon Jn., these Shuttle trains will undertake seven trips in both directions from December 20 to 26, 2023.

The schedule for these shuttle trains is as follows: Shuttle Train No 00809/00810 (Rangiya – New Bongaigaon – Rangiya) will depart from Rangiya at 06:15 hours, reaching New Bongaigaon at 09:30 hours. In the return direction, it will depart from New Bongaigaon at 17:30 hours and reach Rangiya at 20:45 hours. Shuttle Train No 00811/00812 (New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon) will depart from New Bongaigaon at 06:30 hours, reaching Rangiya at 09:45 hours. On the return journey, the train will depart from Rangiya at 10:15 hours and reach New Bongaigaon at 13:15 hours. Shuttle Train No 00813/00814 (New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon) will depart from New Bongaigaon at 13:40 hours, reaching Rangiya at 16:45 hours. In the return direction, it will depart from Rangiya at 17:45 hours and reach New Bongaigaon at 21:00 hours

These Shuttle trains will have scheduled stops at Ghograpar, Nalbari, Kaithalkuchi, Tihu, Nizsariha Halt, Pathsala, Sorupeta, Guagachha, Barpeta Road, Sorbhog, Patiladaha, Bijni, Chaprakata, and Bongaigaon stations.

The initiative is expected to benefit passengers of scheduled trains that have been affected by cancellations, diversions, or short terminations due to ongoing infrastructure developmental works between Changsari and Agthori Railway stations of Rangiya division.