NFR makes significant progress in freight loading

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 11: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made significant progress in freight loading, with 0.735 million tonnes (MT) loaded during June 2023 alone. This brings the total freight loading for the current financial year 2023-24 up to 2.579 million tonnes as of June 2023.

During June 2023, food grain loading increased by 7.7 percent, while timber loading increased by an impressive 100 percent and ballast loading increased by 76.4 percent. Loading of other miscellaneous commodities also increased by 20 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

All divisions under NFR’s jurisdiction have achieved progress in loading, resulting in a remarkable amount of goods revenue. The increase in freight loading is a positive sign for the growth of economic activities in the region.

