NFR partners with IIT Guwahati to combat moss on bridges

GUWAHATI, May 3: In a significant advancement for railway infrastructure, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to develop an innovative paint technology aimed at preventing moss scaling on railway bridges, an official statement said on Saturday.

It further said that this cutting edge solution addresses a long standing maintenance challenge, particularly in the humid and rain heavy climate of the North eastern region of India.

“After the advice of Shri Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR to find a lasting solution to this persistent issue, the NFR team led by Shri Sandeep Sharma, Principal Chief Engineer (PCE) joined forces with the IIT Guwahati team, headed by Dr. Vimal Katiyar. Together, they have developed a specialized paint system designed to combat the formation of moss and biofilm layers, which commonly accumulate on bridge surfaces in this region,” the statement added.

As per the statement, these biological growths not only compromise the visual appearance of bridges but also foster a corrosive environment, gradually threatening the structural integrity of critical infrastructure.

The newly developed paint incorporates advanced chemical formulations that actively resist corrosion and inhibit the growth of moss and other organisms. It features a functionalised coating with an exterior lamination system that enhances durability and protection.

“This innovation is expected to significantly lower maintenance costs while extending the lifespan of railway bridges, contributing to safer and more sustainable railway operations,” it added.

This collaborative initiative reflects the powerful impact of academia-industry partnerships in solving real-world technological problems. By combining IIT Guwahati’s excellence in materials science with the operational expertise of NFR, the project sets a new benchmark for infrastructure management in challenging environments. The initiative not only enhances bridge safety but also establishes a precedent for future joint efforts in modernizing railway infrastructure across NFR.