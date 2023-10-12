NFR records steady growth in freight loading

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues to make significant progress in its freight loading operations. In the month of September 2023, NFR successfully loaded 0.864 million tonnes (MT) of freight. This achievement adds to the cumulative freight loading of 5.008 MT from April to September of the current financial year. In the previous financial year, NFR loaded a total of 11.98 MT of freight.

- Advertisement -

During the month of September 2023, several commodities saw substantial increases in loading compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Notably, food grain loading increased by a remarkable 191.9%. Additionally, dolomite loading increased by 7.2%, petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) loading increased by 9.7%, and container loading saw a significant rise of 44.4%.

The Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to serving its customers and ensuring that essential commodities reach their intended destinations in a timely manner. The consistent growth in freight loading year after year reflects the economic activities of the region.