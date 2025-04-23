23.5 C
NFR runs another summer special train between Anand Vihar & Jogbani

GUWAHATI, April 22: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of an additional pair of Summer Special train between Anand Vihar Terminal and Jogbani. This service will run for 12 trips in each direction. Moreover, aiming to boost punctuality and optimize train movement, NFR has revised the timings for two major trains at Rangiya Division, effective from the journey commencing on April 29. The adjustments have been made for Train No 12423 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Train No 13247 Kamakhya – Rajendra Nagar Capital Express.

Special train no 04094 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani) summer special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.55 pm from April 24 to July 10 on every Thursday to reach Jogbani at 7:30 am on Saturday. Similarly, train no 04093 (Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal) summer special will depart from Jogbani at 9:30 am from April 26 to July 12 on every Saturday to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at  4 pm on Sunday.

The train will run via Ghaziabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Varanasi Jn., Ballia, Chhapra Jn., Barauni Jn., Khagaria Jn., Katihar Jn., Forbesganj during its both directions. The train will run consisting of 20 coaches.

Under the revised schedule, Train No 12423 Rajdhani Express will now arrive at Rangiya Junction at 7:38 am and depart at 7:40 am. Similarly, Train No 13247 Capital Express will arrive at New Bongaigaon at 8:30 am and depart at 8:35 am.

