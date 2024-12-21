NFR to run special trains for Maha Kumbh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: To cope up with the anticipated heavy rush of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, Northeast frontier Railway(NFR) has decided to run two pairs of special trains from Kamakhya as well as Naharlagun stations to Tundla station, an official statement said on Friday.

The special trains will operate for four trips each in both directions. It will facilitate devotees and visitors willing to attend the Maha Kumbh of the upcoming year to travel with comfort during this winter.

Special train no 05611(Kamakhya – Tundla) will depart from Kamakhya at 05:30 hours on January 9and 25, 2025 as well as of February 8 and 22, 2025 to reach Tundla, at 19:20 hours next day.

In the return direction, train no 05612 (Tundla – Kamakhya) will depart from Tundla at 3:00 hours on January 11and 27, 2025 as well as of February 10and 24, 2025 to reach Kamakhya17:45 hours next day.

During its both way journey, the special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Patna, Prayagraj railway stations.

Similarly, Special train no 05811 (Naharlagun – Tundla) will depart from Naharlagun at 14:30 hours on January 10and 24, 2025 as well as on February 8and 22, 2025 to reach Tundla, at 06:30 hours on the third day of journey.

In the return direction, train no. 05812 (Tundla – Naharlagun) will depart from Tundla at11:20 hours on January 11and 27, 2025 as well as on February 11and 27, 2025 to reach Kamakhya 05:50 hours on the third day of the journey.

During its both way journey, the special train will run via Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni, Danapur, Prayagraj etc. railway stations.

The special trains will consist of 22 & 21 coaches respectively, including AC Class, Sleeper Class and General Sitting coaches for the convenience of passengers.

The move by NFR will provide relief to the passengers who are planning a trip to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela. The special trains will facilitate the return journey of the pilgrims from different places to their respective destinations.