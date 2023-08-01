NHM Organises Health Outreach Conclave In Guwahati

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 31: The National Health Mission (NHM) on Monday organised Health Outreach Conclave at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, IAS, mission director, NHM, Assam chaired the conclave, a review-cum orientation workshop on the outreach health programmes operating in the state. Detailed presentation on the activities, performance analysis, reporting mechanism, future plan of action etc, of the outreach health programmes were discussed thoroughly in the meeting. The objective of the meeting is to strengthen the outreach health programmes in the state.

Pankaj Chamuah, ACS, OSD, NHM, zonal administrative officers, NHM state officials, officials from various developmental partners, officials of public- private partnership along with their state team, zonal coordinators and district coordinators among others were present on the occasion.

- Advertisement -