NHRC special monitor conducts comprehensive review of institutions in Nagaon

NAGAON, Feb 22: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) special monitor Balkrishan Goel visited the Tukulai Bebejia Primary School situated in Nagaon on Thursday and interacted with the students and staff. During his visit, he took stock of the infrastructure, educational facilities, midday meal, and the overall environment of the school.

Accompanied by additional district commissioner (Social Welfare) Phyllis V L H Hrangchal and DCPO Anjali Arya, Goel and other officials also interacted with some of the parents and guardians of the students and took their views about the functioning of the school as well. He then visited the Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital in Nagaon and reviewed the OPD services provided by the hospital, ease of navigation in the reception area, the mortuary facility, among others. He particularly took stock of the medical services and facilities available in the hospital and interacted with the superintendent, other doctors, and nursing staff regarding service delivery and any grievances or issues that they may be facing. He specifically interacted with ICU patients, inquiring after their health, the quality of meals provided by the hospital, and the quality of medical service. Goel mentioned that efforts were being made by the NHRC to prevent any form of violation of human rights, and he also instructed the hospital authorities to practice utmost sensitivity in dealing with patients and visitors to the hospital, especially in cases of differently-abled persons and senior citizens.

Later, Goel also visited the State Home for Women and Children in Nagaon, which also houses within its premises the Observation Home for Girls, Children Home for Girls, and State Home for Destitute Women. He discussed the issues of the residents with the officials and staff engaged in all the wings of the institution. He directed the officials to improve the services available to the residents, work actively towards the rehabilitation of the children brought to the facility, and focus on proper counseling of the residents and maintaining updated record-keeping of the children brought to the home, an official release stated.