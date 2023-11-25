Niren Barua Memorial Elocution Competition triumphs in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 24: The New Art Players, a leading socio-cultural organization in Guwahati, successfully organized the annual Niren Barua Memorial Elocution Competition on November 24, 2023. The event, held at the state-of-the-art New Art Players Cultural Centre for Performing Arts near the Guwahati Club Rotary, witnessed lively participation from elocutionists not only from Guwahati but also from various parts of Assam.

The competition, an annual tribute to the late artist-director and All India Radio Newsreader Niren Barua, celebrated his significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Assam. Niren Barua, a distinguished stage director and General Secretary of New Art Players, left an indelible mark with his golden voice on the airwaves of Assam for almost four decades.

The event was inaugurated by Ajoy Dutta, President of New Art Players, and was hosted by Debojit Mazumdar, a member of NAP. The judging panel comprised renowned elocutionists Abani Borah, Chinmoyee Goswami, and Upam Saikai.

Out of the twenty-two participants, Riya Bhattacharyjya secured the first prize, Jhuna Kankan Bhuyan claimed the second prize, and Ankita Goswami secured the third prize. Mridul Das, Shruti Medhi, and Karishma Begum were honored with the Special Jury Award.

The judges emphasized the importance of a passion for poetry, proper diction, practice, and a love for one’s language in delivering impactful elocution. The Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony was accomplished actor Pranjal Saikia. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Mallika Barua, Vice President of NAP and the wife of Niren Barua.