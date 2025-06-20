No headway in containing gas blowout at ONGC well

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 19: Eight days since the blowout at ONGC’s RDS 147 well in Barichuk, efforts to contain the uncontrolled gas flow remain unsuccessful.

The incident, which began on the morning of June 12, has continued to pose serious environmental and safety concerns.

Fire service personnel of ONGC have been working around the clock, intensifying water pumping operations from the Dikhow River using heavy-duty machinery.

The water is being sprayed continuously on the wellhead to prevent any outbreak of fire, officials said.

Sources informed that an expert team from abroad—likely from the United States—is expected to arrive on Friday to assist in controlling the situation.

The ONGC Crisis Management Team is reportedly in close coordination with these international specialists.

Meanwhile, tensions have emerged at the site, with media personnel alleging mistreatment by ONGC security officers while they were waiting for updates since the onset of the crisis.

In a separate development, some of the residents displaced by the blowout, currently sheltered at a relief camp in Bongaon High School, have alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief under the Chief Minister’s aid package.

The affected individuals have lodged a formal complaint with the District Commissioner.