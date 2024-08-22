24.4 C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
No impact of Bharat Bandh in Assam

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The day-long Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation had no impact in Assam on Wednesday.

Schools, offices and business establishments functioned normally with almost full attendance across the state.

Vehicular traffic was normal and long-distance buses operated according to their schedules. There were no disruptions to railway services, with all trains running on time.

Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court’s August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation.

The organisations opposed the verdict, contending that it will harm the basic principles of reservation. (PTI)

