Nomination paper of one candidate cancelled in Sonitpur

Assam
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 28: After thorough scrutiny by the scrutiny team of Sonitpur election district, the nomination paper filed by Independent candidate Mahendra Orang for the first phase of the upcoming general election slated for April 19 was cancelled. Following this, there are now a total of 8 candidates who will contest in the poll.

It is to be mentioned here that the first nomination paper was filed by Indian National Congress fielded candidate Premlal Ganju on the first day of the nomination filing process, which was on March 22, followed by the nomination paper filed by independent candidate Pradip Bhandari on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday, including BJP’s candidate Ranjit Dutta, six others filed their nomination papers. These include Kameshwar Swargiary from Voters Party International, Rishiraj Kaundinya from Aam Aadmi Party, Independent candidate Mahendra Orang (whose nomination was cancelled), Raju Deuri from Bodoland People’s Front, Md. Alam Ali from Bahujan Maha Party, and Rinky Roy from Gana Suraksha Party.

