Thursday, June 12, 2025
Northeast Frontier Railway leads water sustainability drive in Lumding

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, June 11: Northeast Frontier Railway has turned the challenge of Lumding’s rain shadow geography into an opportunity for sustainable development. Despite limited rainfall, this key railway town home to over 4,000 railway families and essential operations like train watering, platform cleaning, and DEMU rake maintenance has prioritized uninterrupted water supply through innovative and eco-friendly solutions.


In a landmark initiative to promote water sustainability, Samir Lohani, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Lumding inaugurated a state-of-the-art Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a treatment capacity of 90,000 litres per day. The STP treats grey water generated from the colony approximately 2, 00,000 litres daily and recycles nearly 50% of it into non-potable, usable water.
The treated water is being utilized efficiently at the Automatic Coach Washing Plant located at the DEMU Pit Line, thereby conserving precious filtered water. As a result, the saved filtered water is being reallocated for domestic usage in officer and staff colonies, significantly improving overall water availability.

This initiative is not only a step towards environmental sustainability but also a practical solution to the persistent water crisis in Lumding. The project has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.12 crore, funded under the Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) scheme, with operational costs covered for the first year. The long-term savings in water and associated benefits far outweigh the investment.

To complement the effort, a solar power plant is being planned near the STP to ensure sustainable energy use. Additionally, rainwater harvesting and natural percolation measures are being implemented to recharge the local water table. A mass tree plantation drive was also conducted under the leadership of the DRM, with enthusiastic participation from all officers and staff.

AASAA submits memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu

The Hills Times -
