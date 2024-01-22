Novel ‘Tololing To Kargil’ inaugurated by Diganta Biswa Sarma

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 21: Noted author and Sahitya Akademi awardee, Diganta Biswa Sarma, ceremonially inaugurated the Assamese novel ‘Tololing To Kargi’ written by Ami Barthakur in a well-attended function at Morigaon College on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The novel, based on the life of Captain Jintu Gogoi, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation, was officially released by Sarma in a ceremony that drew the attention of literature enthusiasts in Morigaon. Captain Jintu Gogoi led the second Rajput Rifles and valiantly fought against the Pakistani Army in the Kargil sector in 1999.

The book release event commenced with a melodious Assamese song performed by local popular singer Namrata Kashyap. Subsequently, author Ami Barthakur felicitated Diganta Biswa Sarma with a xorai and a gamosa in the presence of distinguished guests at the gathering.

Diganta Biswa Sarma, in his address, captivated the audience with his valuable insights. His speech not only highlighted the significance of the novel but also provided a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made by individuals like Captain Jintu Gogoi for the greater interest of the nation.

Following Sarma’s address, Ami Barthakur, a lecturer at Morigaon College, expressed her gratitude and spoke about the novel in detail. The novel, titled ‘Tololing To Kargil’, was published by Srishti Publication of Ajit Kr Rai.