TEZPUR, Oct 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government is mulling providing scooties to teachers of schools in remote areas to help them reach on time for classes.

“There are some schools which are in remote areas and teachers get late in reaching them due to the location. We can give scooties to about 50,000 such teachers so that they reach school on time,” Sarma said, speaking at a programme for distribution of bicycles to Class 9 students here.

- Advertisement -

(PTI)