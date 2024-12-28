14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Nowgong college professor honoured for research excellence in Lichenology

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 27: Dr Farista Yasmin, an associate Professor in the Department of Botany at Nowgong College has been honoured with the prestigious title of Fellow by the Indian Lichenological Society in Lucknow.

This recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to the field of lichenology.

Dr Yasmin has made significant discoveries, including the identification of two new species of lichens from Assam and the documentation of 628 lichen species.

Notably, she has also recorded 105 species of lichens, one of which is a new addition to India’s lichenological records. Her research has set new milestones in the study of lichens, marking a major achievement in the scientific community.

Distinguished guests, including Dr Mukut Goswami a prominent physician and donor of the Dulal Chandra Goswami Memorial Research Award, attended the event.

Dr Goswami praised Dr Yasmin’s remarkable work and congratulated her for bringing distinction to both the college and the state.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Yasmin’s students, colleagues and well-wishers, along with online participation from eminent personalities such as Dr Sanjiva Nayaka, chief scientist at the National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow and Dr Jagannath Vishwakarma, senior scientist at the University of Bristol.

In addition to Dr Yasmin’s felicitation, the event featured the release of the Department of Botany’s annual newsletter, “Green Leaf.”

 Another highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of Deepjyoti Deka, a former student of the department, for clearing the Combined Assam Public Service Commission examination.

Dr Yasmin’s remarkable achievement has not only elevated the college’s reputation but has also inspired her students and colleagues. The administration of Nowgong College expressed immense pride in her success, acknowledging the global recognition she has brought to the institution.

