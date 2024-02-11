Nowgong College to host international conference on traditional knowledge

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 10: The Nowgong College (Autonomous) is going to organise an international conference on traditional knowledge titled as ‘Exploring Traditional Knowledge: Bridging Past and Future’ on March 22 and 23 in Nowgong.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Nowgong College (Autonomous) in collaboration with the Research and Development Cell of the college will organise the conference to bring together scholars, researchers, and experts from across the world to delve into the rich tapestry of traditional knowledge.

Traditional knowledge forms the bedrock of many societies, encompassing diverse fields such as indigenous practices, cultural heritage and sustainable living. In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and globalization, it is essential to recognize, preserve, and harness the wisdom embedded in traditional knowledge systems.

The conference aims to facilitate interdisciplinary discussions, sharing of insights, and collaborative efforts to bridge the gap between the past and the future. By exploring the intersections of traditional knowledge with contemporary challenges and innovations, participants will seek to unearth valuable insights and solutions that can contribute to the welfare of the society.

Participants can expect a vibrant exchange of ideas through keynote speeches, panel discussions, paper presentations, and interactive sessions. The conference will provide a platform for networking, fostering collaborations, and forging new pathways for research and development in the realm of traditional knowledge.

The organizing committee has invited research papers from academicians, researchers, professionals and students on various sub-themes of the conference. For details one can visit the college website at ‘www.nowgongcollege.edu.in.’ The event will be attended by eminent academicians and researchers from esteemed institutions across the world.

Intending participants can submit their abstract on or before March 5 through online submission. For further queries one can contact Bhuban Ch. Chutia, organizing secretary and convener (ictknowgongcollege@gmail.com).