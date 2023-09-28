Nowgong Girls’ College holds cyber security workshop

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

NAGAON, Sept 27: Nowgong Girls’ College conducted a workshop on cyber security, in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education, Government of Assam, aimed at raising awareness among students about cyber security issues.

The workshop featured Biju Pegu, a renowned cyber security expert and recipient of the Cyber Security Crusader 2020 award, as the resource person. Pegu provided insights into various aspects of cybercrimes, including hacking, and offered advice on protecting oneself from such online threats.

He emphasized that awareness is crucial in preventing cybercrimes and engaged actively with students and teachers, addressing their queries and concerns during the session.

This workshop is part of a statewide initiative to educate students about cyber security.