27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 9, 2024
type here...

NSP’s Sonitpur Committee holds executive meeting

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 8: The executive meeting of the Sonitpur District Committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad (NSP) was held at the conference hall of the Istantik Club, Sootea, with Gyanendra Sarkar, president of the district committee, in the chair on Sunday. A series of resolutions to strengthen the organisation were adopted at the meeting. The selection process for the Sonitpur Gourav and Rupantoror Senani awards will be held later this month. A detailed discussion on the upcoming 43rd district conference, scheduled for December this year, was held. The meeting also discussed organising a seminar on Dr Amalendu Guha at Rangapara in October as part of the celebration of his birth centenary, informed Mrinal Goswami, secretary of the district committee. The meeting was attended by state executive members, as well as the presidents and secretaries of various branch and regional committees.

Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur CM urges Centre to protect State’s integrity

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists