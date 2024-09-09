NSP’s Sonitpur Committee holds executive meeting

HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 8: The executive meeting of the Sonitpur District Committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad (NSP) was held at the conference hall of the Istantik Club, Sootea, with Gyanendra Sarkar, president of the district committee, in the chair on Sunday. A series of resolutions to strengthen the organisation were adopted at the meeting. The selection process for the Sonitpur Gourav and Rupantoror Senani awards will be held later this month. A detailed discussion on the upcoming 43rd district conference, scheduled for December this year, was held. The meeting also discussed organising a seminar on Dr Amalendu Guha at Rangapara in October as part of the celebration of his birth centenary, informed Mrinal Goswami, secretary of the district committee. The meeting was attended by state executive members, as well as the presidents and secretaries of various branch and regional committees.