NTPC and NRL forge strategic alliance

HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Jan 31: NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, on Tuesday, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd engaged in the business of refining and marketing of petroleum products, for partnership opportunities in the proposed bamboo-based bio-refinery at NTPC Bongaigaon and other green projects.
The two CPSEs, through this MoU, intend to enhance their footprint in green chemicals and foray into sustainable solutions to advance the efforts towards achieving the nation’s net-zero targets and be a partner in the development of the north-east region.
The MoU was signed in the august presence of Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC, Dr Ranjit Rath, CMD OIL & chairman NRL, and Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, MD NRL.
NTPC is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and be a major player in the green hydrogen and energy storage domain. The company is taking up several initiatives towards decarbonisation such as green hydrogen, biofuels, carbon capture & hydrogen mobility.