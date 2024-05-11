28 C
NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati bags runners-up trophy in Corporate Management Olympiad

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 10: The NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati won the first runners-up trophy at the 6th Corporate Management Olympiad 2024 in the case study category.

The dynamic duo comprising Madhurjya Singha Lahkar, senior manager, HR-corporate communication, and Manish Kr. Singh, senior manager, C&I, represented NTPC Bongaigaon at the prestigious event held in New Delhi on Thursday. Competing in an online format, they showcased their expertise on the topic ‘Best Process Practices’ amidst stiff competition from more than 17 teams representing prominent organizations nationwide.

K C Muraleedharan, business unit head of NTPC Bongaigaon, extended hearty congratulations to the triumphant team. He emphasised the significance of their achievement in enhancing the station’s reputation and urged them to continue striving for excellence.

The event also witnessed the presence of Onkar Nath, additional general manager (HR), NTPC Bongaigaon who graced the occasion with his encouragement and extended the support for the team.

The Corporate Management Olympiad, organised by the All-India Management Association (AIMA), serves as a platform to foster agility and resilience in organisations, equipping them to thrive in evolving business landscapes. NTPC Bongaigaon’s remarkable performance is a glaring example of its commitment to embracing new realities and driving transformative change in the corporate sphere.

In addition to this remarkable feat, NTPC emerged as the undisputed overall champion of the competition for 2024, winning the highest number of awards across various categories including quiz, business simulation and case studies. This resounding success reaffirms NTPC’s position as a leader in corporate excellence and management innovation.

