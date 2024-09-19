NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati celebrates Vishwakarma Puja 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 18: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati celebrated Vishwakarma Puja, dedicated to the Hindu God of engineering, with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across various locations within the station. The event brought together the NTPC community, with Debabrata Kar, general manager (O&M), A Biswas, general manager (operation), employees, and members of the Ladies Club actively participating in the festivities.

- Advertisement -

The puja, devoted to Lord Vishwakarma—the divine architect and engineer—was performed with devotion, symbolising recognition of the workers and engineers who contributed to the station’s success. As part of the celebration, the Vishwakarma Shram Awards were presented to several employees, honouring their excellence and dedication in their respective work areas.

This annual recognition is part of NTPC Bongaigaon’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of excellence, encouraging employees to continuously improve and positively contribute to the station’s operational performance.

A unique attraction during the celebration was the display of topical artifacts created by the Ash Handling department. Demonstrating creativity and sustainability, these artifacts were made from waste materials, showcasing the department’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices and resource efficiency. This initiative reflected NTPC’s dedication to sustainable operations and the innovative spirit of its workforce.

Vishwakarma Puja was celebrated with equal fervour across various departments, including Civil, Electrical Maintenance, Ash Handling, Fuel Management, HR, IT, Medical, and the Employee Welfare Association. The celebrations involved traditional rituals and cultural programs, fostering a sense of community and unity among employees. The distribution of ‘prasad’ to all employees, organised at the community hall, added a communal and inclusive touch to the celebrations.

- Advertisement -

Through these festivities, NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati continues to uphold its cultural and social values, promoting harmony and togetherness among employees while recognising excellence and sustainable practices within the organisation.