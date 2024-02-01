NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati hosts mass safety pep talk

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 31: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, under the leadership of Karunakar Das, chief general manager (CGM), hosted a comprehensive Mass Safety Pep Talk on Wednesday.

The event aimed to reinforce safety measures and promote a culture of vigilance among employees.

Karunakar Das, CGM, spoke on the importance of road safety and safe practices in the station, which serves as a platform to adhere to and implement various rules and regulations underlying road safety. The event highlights the significance of road safety, coinciding with the observance of Road Safety Month.

The engagement was not just a one-way dialogue; it was an interactive session where workers actively participated, sharing their firsthand experiences and offering valuable insights to enhance workplace safety protocols.

Attended by over 260 participants, including representatives from township departments and heavy equipment operators, the event was a collaborative effort involving departmental representatives.

This collective commitment further amplifies the organisation’s dedication to fostering a safe and secure work environment.

KC Muraleedharan, GM (O&M), Induri S Reddy, GM (Maintenance), NTPC Bongaigaon, along with officials from the safety department, graced the occasion, adding to the significance of the event. Karunakar Das also personally affixed safety reflective stickers onto workers’ bicycles.

This initiative aims to ensure the safety of workers, particularly during poor visibility conditions. These stickers serve as a visual aid, enhancing the visibility of bicycles and thus reducing the risk of accidents.

The reflective stickers are a simple yet effective measure to improve safety, aligning with NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to prioritising safety.