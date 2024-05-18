NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati launches Swachhata Pakhwada

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 17: NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati has launched its Swachhata Pakhwada initiative with fervour, rallying over 150 members to champion the cause of cleanliness and environmental awareness in the plant. A fortnight-long campaign, beginning on May 16, 2024, is poised to make a significant impact by involving employees, stakeholders, and the wider community in various activities promoting cleanliness and sustainable practices.

The inauguration of Swachhata Pakhwada witnessed a stirring pledge ceremony led by Induri S Reddy, general manager (O&M), and Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), as they rallied employees to commit to upholding cleanliness standards and fostering a cleaner environment. This resolute commitment highlights NTPC Bongaigaon’s unwavering dedication to the Swachh Bharat Mission and environmental stewardship.

Over the course of the Pakhwada, NTPC Bongaigaon will orchestrate a series of initiatives, including community awareness programs on eco-friendly practices, discouragement of plastic usage, waste management drives, plantation activities, and street plays (Nukkad Natak) in association with Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar. These endeavours aim not only to instill a sense of responsibility but also to educate and inspire sustainable actions within the community.

Commenting on the initiative, Reddy emphasised, “Swachhata Pakhwada embodies NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to promoting a cleaner, greener society. By harnessing the collective efforts of our employees and the wider community, we aspire to drive lasting change and contribute meaningfully to the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Highlighting the significance of youth involvement, school children and teachers from esteemed institutions like Notre Dame Academy and Ankur Tiny Tots have actively joined hands in promoting cleanliness and environmental consciousness. The display of selfie boards and placards at various locations of the plant serves as a visual reminder of the collective commitment towards a clean and green society.

NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the Pakhwada, with regular cleanliness inspections scheduled across all divisions and surrounding areas to uphold hygiene standards. Additionally, voluntary clean-up activities (Shramdan) and distribution drives for dustbins will be organised to actively engage the community in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment.

Swachhata Pakhwada serves as a testament to NTPC Bongaigaon’s proactive stance towards environmental conservation and community welfare. Through concerted efforts and collective participation, the organisation is poised to make a tangible impact in its pursuit of a Swachh Bharat.

