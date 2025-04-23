23.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
type here...

NTPC observes World Earth Day in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 22: Along with rest of the state, NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati celebrated the World Earth Day with a special plantation drive organised by its Environment Management Group (EMG) Department, reaffirming its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices.

- Advertisement -

The event was inaugurated by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, who planted a sapling to kick off the initiative. He was joined by Debabrata Kar, General Manager (O&M), along with senior officials and employees from various departments.

Related Posts:

Over 50 saplings, including fruit-bearing and native species, were planted within the NTPC township and plant premises as part of the drive. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of green cover and promote a healthier, eco-friendly environment.

The day event was held to create awareness on the reforestation and green environment amongst the citizens in the region.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has extended his warm greetings to the peoples of the world on the World Earth Day.

- Advertisement -

“There’s no planet B. On the World Earth Day, let’s move beyond pledges to real action. Every small step—planting a tree, reducing plastic, conserving water—protects our only home for the future generations”, CEM Boro said.

Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 arrested after youth dies in Jorhat assault

The Hills Times -
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong