NTPC observes World Earth Day in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 22: Along with rest of the state, NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati celebrated the World Earth Day with a special plantation drive organised by its Environment Management Group (EMG) Department, reaffirming its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices.

The event was inaugurated by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon Salakati, who planted a sapling to kick off the initiative. He was joined by Debabrata Kar, General Manager (O&M), along with senior officials and employees from various departments.

Over 50 saplings, including fruit-bearing and native species, were planted within the NTPC township and plant premises as part of the drive. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of green cover and promote a healthier, eco-friendly environment.

The day event was held to create awareness on the reforestation and green environment amongst the citizens in the region.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has extended his warm greetings to the peoples of the world on the World Earth Day.

“There’s no planet B. On the World Earth Day, let’s move beyond pledges to real action. Every small step—planting a tree, reducing plastic, conserving water—protects our only home for the future generations”, CEM Boro said.