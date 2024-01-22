13 C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Nutriholic Diet opens new clinic in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: Tamanna Jain, a renowned dietician, has inaugurated Nutriholic Diet’s newest clinic, aiming to promote healthier lifestyles in Guwahati. The clinic, situated at Zoo Road, underlines Dt Tamanna Jain’s commitment to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health through personalised nutritional guidance.

The clinic features state-of-the-art equipment and technology, reflecting Dt Jain’s dedication to providing comprehensive and personalised care. Advanced tools like bioimpedance analysis and comprehensive blood tests are utilised to understand each patient’s unique needs and goals. The modern design of the clinic is crafted to create a comfortable and welcoming space for individuals embarking on their wellness journeys.

Beyond addressing weight management, Nutriholic Diet Zoo Road Clinic is equipped to assist individuals in managing chronic health conditions and optimising energy levels. Dt Tamanna Jain and her team adopt a holistic approach, considering lifestyle, preferences, and medical history to craft personalised diet plans. Ongoing support is provided to ensure lasting success for the patients.

Dt Tamanna Jain brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Nutriholic Diet. With a passion for empowering individuals through nutrition, she has successfully guided numerous individuals in achieving their health goals. Her warm and friendly demeanor, combined with in-depth knowledge and a practical approach, positions her as a trusted guide on the path to well-being.

