Sunday, January 14, 2024
NYK organises week-long road safety drive in Guwahati

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 13: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, operating under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India, organised a week-long national road safety program spanning from January 11 to January 17, 2024. As a part of this nationwide initiative, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in Guwahati (Metro) conducted various road safety activities in prominent locations like Rukminigaon, Six Mile, Ulubari, Bhangagarh, Ganeshguri, Dispur, Paltan Bazar, etc., in the metropolitan city of Guwahati, starting from January 11.

Over 300 NCC cadets and NSS volunteers actively participated in the campaign. They engaged in distributing leaflets and other informational materials containing guidelines and details related to road safety among pedestrians and vehicle drivers. Throughout the drive, participants urged the importance of road safety, encouraging everyone to adhere to traffic guidelines and transportation rules while driving. Chayan Suklabaidya and Chandra Doley, district youth officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kamrup (Metro), and accountant of the same branch, respectively, urged the public to cooperate in this awareness initiative.

