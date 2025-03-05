17.6 C
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Oath taking ceremony

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 4: The West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (WKADCC) recently organised an oath-taking ceremony to mark the transition of leadership, with Alice Engtipi, former executive member (EM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), formally assuming the role of President In charge. The event was held in the presence of senior party leaders and workers.

The ceremony saw Engtipi took charge from outgoing president in charge Jatiram Patar, who handed over responsibilities amid applause from attendees.

The occasion was graced by prominent figures, including WKADCC Vice-President Rupsing Bongrung, Longwel Phangcho, General Secretary (Administration), Honsing Enghee, and General Secretary (Organisation) Chatra Sing Teron. General Secretary Jubindra Rongphar and Secretaries Sarsing Teron and Robin Ronghang were also present to witness the transition.

