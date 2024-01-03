Death—the supreme reality embraced in its arms, a lady with a sagacious spirit leading a life of principles against all odds. Daughter of a pioneer veterinarian and the wife of a medical officer, she had at her disposal the choice of comfort and the nines. Born with the destiny to be better known for her commitment to social and religious causes, it was obvious that she chose a route of Puritanism, taking with glee in her strides all the struggles and pains that would come along.

The lady, for whom discipline and dedication were the middle name, was my mother—Hiran Deka—BA. An ex-active student of TC School, who took to NCC and dramas, she was a favourite of her teachers, particularly the language teachers of English as well as Sanskrit, where she excelled. An ex-primary class teacher of Gandhi-Basti High School and Sacred Heart High School, she was a wizard of craft and had a penchant for creative activities like sewing, knitting, embroidery, and crafting. She had a special love for crafting toys, novelties, and utilities created out of thrown-out items. Waste was a resource for her, and she would take special interest in converting expired items into items of utility.

An ardent devotee of Shiva and Sri Satya Sai Baba, she was a staunch practitioner of religious austerities and would never compromise on her rituals even as she discharged her duties towards everyone and everything. An ironical package of a personality who had an excellent command over the English language and oration, yet a deep inclination towards traditional values and ethos and the elements of Sanatani Tatva.

My father, Late Gajendra Nath Deka, who was a well-respected medical officer known for his sincerity and honesty, owes it to my mother for playing the acceptance foil for his life of honesty and piety. She would continually remind him not to venture beyond the justified means of earning wealth and rather earn people’s blessings. She was a perfect ‘Sah-Dharmini’ to my duty-bound father who would be posted at different rural areas of Assam and would be in prolonged excursions, especially during floods and epidemics. It was her choice of simplicity and a sedentary life that supported my father’s penance and commitment towards duty and service of people.

As a teacher, she earned the admiration of her little students and colleagues, particularly for the niche she carved for herself through her craftsmanship exploits and teaching. In her latter life, she was instrumental in setting up and leading the local unit of Moyna Paarijaat and led the unit to a stage of glory, earning accolades in various meets.

She leaves behind her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson and a host of relatives and well-wishers. Her Adya Shraddha falls on January 3, 2024, and on that day, I would pray to the Almighty to grant her eternal peace and may she shower her blessings upon us to keep trekking her desired path of ‘Manav Seva’.

– Pranab Kumar Deka

Bishnu Nagar- Panjabari