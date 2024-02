On February 5, Sailyabala Borthakur, the wife of the late Jivan Chandra Borthakur, who served as the head priest of the Sivasagar Sivadoul, passed away at a hospital in Guwahati. She was 85 years old at the time of her demise and is survived by two sons and a daughter. Sailyabala Borthakur was a dedicated life member of the Sanatan Dharma Namghar Samaj Brahmanpatty. Her passing was mourned deeply by the Sanatan Dharma Namghar Samaj.

Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene