Naren Sarma, a senior petition writer of the Morigaon circle office passed away on February 15. He was 87.

On the eve of the’ Saturtha’ the family members of Naren Sarma expressed their grief over his death.

Naren Sarma was associated with various religious organizations till his death. He worked as a petition writer for almost 50 years in the Morigaon circle office. He was born in Morigaon town and was actively involved in various social and cultural activities since his student days. He was an active member of the Morigaon District Brahmin Samaj and Morigaon Sri Sri Sarbajanin Durga Puja Udjapan Committee.

Sarma is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters-in-law, three grandchildren and several relatives.