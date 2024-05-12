Rohinibala Phukan, a social worker breathed her last at a hospital in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

90-year-old Phukan was a residents of Peoli Nagar in Moran in Dibrugarh district. She died of old age ailments.

Married to Bhuram Phukan, a pharmacist, the couple opened their own pharmacy Ruhini Medicose, which was later converted into a mini-nursing home and served the people in the area for a long time.

She leaves behind three sons and two daughters and a host of other relatives. Various people paid their last tributes to the lady through a condolence meeting held at her residence, which was presided over by journalist Troilukya Chetia.