Senior scribe of Nagaon, Akhil Ch Das, breathed his last on Sunday afternoon at his residence near Nagaon Gaushala due to unbalanced blood sugar levels. He was only 61.

Das was the former vice president and adviser to the Nagaon Press Club and also served as the district president of the All Assam Working Journalists’ Union.

As the news of his demise spread, members of the Nagaon Press Club and other local organisations rushed to his residence to pay tributes.

Das leaves behind his wife, only son, and a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the greater Nagaon Gaushala area.