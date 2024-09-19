Nareshwar Sharma (81), a retired teacher and pious man from Charaibahi in Morigaon district, passed away on September 8, 2024. Nareshwar Sharma passed away at his residence in Chandrapur, Charaibahi, Morigaon. He was born in Majgaon, Jajari, in Nagaon district and worked as a teacher at Kalmaubari ME Madrassa in Morigaon district. He was associated with various organisations like Charaibahi Anchalik Sahitya Sabha, Chandrapur Chambers of Commerce, Charaibahi Sri Sri Durga Puja Utsav Udjapan Samiti, etc., until his death. A pall of gloom prevailed on the eve of his funeral ceremony at his residence in Charaibahi on September 18, 2024. He is survived by his wife, two sons—Anjan Sarma (BJP Secretary, Morigaon) and Khanjan Sarma—two daughters-in-law, two grandsons, and a host of relatives.