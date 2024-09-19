27.3 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Obituary

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Nareshwar Sharma (81), a retired teacher and pious man from Charaibahi in Morigaon district, passed away on September 8, 2024. Nareshwar Sharma passed away at his residence in Chandrapur, Charaibahi, Morigaon. He was born in Majgaon, Jajari, in Nagaon district and worked as a teacher at Kalmaubari ME Madrassa in Morigaon district. He was associated with various organisations like Charaibahi Anchalik Sahitya Sabha, Chandrapur Chambers of Commerce, Charaibahi Sri Sri Durga Puja Utsav Udjapan Samiti, etc., until his death. A pall of gloom prevailed on the eve of his funeral ceremony at his residence in Charaibahi on September 18, 2024. He is survived by his wife, two sons—Anjan Sarma (BJP Secretary, Morigaon) and Khanjan Sarma—two daughters-in-law, two grandsons, and a host of relatives.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Renowned radio artiste Digen Mahanta passes away

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter