27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 25, 2024
type here...

Officials of NRL arrested in Golaghat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI: The forest department on Wednesday arrested two officials of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in connection with the recent death and burial of a wild elephant on the premises of the PSU without informing the authorities concerned in Assam’s Golaghat district, an official said.

The forest department summoned NRL chief manager Ujjawal Nayan Handique and Manager Bedanga Kashyap and questioned them for six hours.

- Advertisement -

The two were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
A female elephant was suspected to have been electrocuted on July 18 after coming in contact with an exposed power cable in the butterfly park, which is a part of the refinery.

The NRL authorities had buried the elephant without informing the forest department and following the necessary protocols.
“The law will take its own course as the matter is with the police,” the company spokesperson on Wednesday.

The elephant was buried before it came to the notice of the management and it was done primarily due to the fear of attack by the rest of the herd present nearby, the spokesperson had said earlier.

‘There was no intention to cover up the incident as alleged by some quarters,’ the spokesperson had said.
Several environment conservation organisations had expressed shock that the refinery authorities buried the elephant without notifying the forest department, in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Elephants are classified as Schedule I animals under the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022, and recognized as endangered species, besides as the National Heritage Animal in the country, deserve the highest level of protection and respect, the organisations had pointed out.

9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SANKALP, DHEW conducts awareness & enrollment campaign at Raha

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina