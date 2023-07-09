Oil organises cleanliness drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: OIL organised cleanliness drive at Duliajan College under Swachhta Pakhwada Duliajan, on July 8.

As part of Swachhta Pakhwada 2023, the public affairs department (FHQ) of Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s second largest National Exploration & Production Company, observed Shramdaan through a cleanliness and awareness drive at Duliajan College on Saturday. The drive witnessed voluntary participation from officials of OIL, along with faculties and students from Duliajan college. Everyone participated actively in the cleanliness drive and disposed of garbage at designated bins. Adding momentum to the awareness programme, Pathar Natyo Gusthi performed a street play spreading the message of the necessity of maintaining a clean and hygienic environment.

Speaking on Shramdaan, Arunjyoti Baruah, CGM (HR-FA) in his address said that Shramdaan is a way for each of us to make a positive impact on the environment and build a community that is conscious about hygiene. He further added that observing Swachhta is not a one-day job and must be practiced at an everyday basis by inculcating it into our habits. Adding to this, Dr Lok Bikash Gogoi, Principal of Duliajan College in his statement stressed at how the COVID-19 pandemic taught humankind about maintaining cleanliness to keep diseases at bay.