One dead, another injured in fire at cracker unit

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NALBARI, Oct 16: One person was killed and
another injured on Monday in a fire at a cracker
manufacturing unit in Nalbari district of Assam,
officials said.
“As soon as the fire started, the entire unit was
engulfed by the blaze. One person was charred to
death, while another suffered critical injuries,” a
senior district administration official said.
Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse
the flames, he said.
The deceased has been identified as Shivam, who
hailed from Rangia in Kamrup district, the official
said.
The injured have been admitted to hospital. (PTI)

