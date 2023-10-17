One dead, another injured in fire at cracker unit

NALBARI, Oct 16: One person was killed and

another injured on Monday in a fire at a cracker

manufacturing unit in Nalbari district of Assam,

officials said.

“As soon as the fire started, the entire unit was

engulfed by the blaze. One person was charred to

death, while another suffered critical injuries,” a

senior district administration official said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse

the flames, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam, who

hailed from Rangia in Kamrup district, the official

said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital. (PTI)