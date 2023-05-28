One drowns in Dikhow

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 27: One Abidur Rahman (40) of Rahdoi Ali under Nazira PS, drowned in river Dikhow on Saturday afternoon while he went for a bath along with two of his friends. According to the local people of Amgurighat, near Dikhow, three of them were frolicking and dancing after completing their daily-wage work and then picked up a quarrel minutes before the incident. A section suspected that the two others pushed Abidur into the river and the current swept him away. SDRF men could not recover the body as darkness set in. Jaysagar police took the two others into custody.

A couple of days ago a Mising youth, also a daily wage earner, was swept away by the river at Arjunguri ghat while he was trying to cross over to the other side swimming. But while trying to retrieve one of the chappals that sot off his hands in the midstream, he was swept away.