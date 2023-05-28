29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...

One drowns in Dikhow

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

SIVASAGAR, May 27: One Abidur Rahman (40) of Rahdoi Ali under Nazira PS, drowned in river Dikhow on Saturday afternoon while he went for a bath along with two of his friends. According to the local people of Amgurighat, near Dikhow, three of them were frolicking and dancing after completing their daily-wage work and then picked up a quarrel minutes before the incident. A section suspected that the two others pushed Abidur into the river and the current swept him away. SDRF men could not recover the body as darkness set in. Jaysagar police took the two others into custody.

A couple of days ago a Mising youth, also a daily wage earner, was swept away by the river at Arjunguri ghat while he was trying to cross over to the other side swimming. But while trying to retrieve one of the chappals that sot off his hands in the midstream, he was swept away.

Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
World’s Most Expensive Fruits
World’s Most Expensive Fruits
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices Most Expensive Statues In The World Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits World’s Most Expensive Fruits Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement