Wednesday, September 27, 2023
ONGC CISF unit in Jaysagar commended for community service

HT Correspondent

 

SIVASAGAR, Sept 26: The ONGC CISF unit stationed in Jaysagar received praise for its recent community service efforts. On September 25, the CISF unit conducted a cleanliness and plantation drive in the Rongpur ME School campus and Sundarpur Primary School campus. This initiative also extended to the campus of Jaysagar High School and two schools in Meteka, where saplings were planted along the Chipahi gaon road.

A team of 25 CISF personnel, led by Assistant Commandant Akash Saxena and Inspector Jayant Panda, actively participated in these activities. They also engaged in an interactive session with students from the schools, focusing on creating awareness about the harmful effects of consuming substances like betel nuts, tobacco, and cigarettes. The local community highly appreciated the social service performed by the CISF unit.

