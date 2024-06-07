Only One Woman Candidate Elected to Lok Sabha from Assam

HT Digital

June 7, Friday: Out of 12 women candidates who contested in Assam, only Bijuli Kalita Medhi from the BJP has secured a seat in the Lok Sabha. Medhi, representing the Guwahati constituency, defeated Congress’s Mira Borthakur Goswami. The BJP retained this seat but replaced the previous sitting MP, Queen Ojah, who was the sole woman elected in 2019.

- Advertisement -

The 12 women candidates collectively received 23,39,898 votes, constituting just 11.70% of the total votes cast in the recent elections. The ruling BJP fielded only Medhi, while the Congress had two candidates: Goswami in Guwahati and Roselina Tirkey in Kaziranga.

Smaller parties such as the Gana Suraksha Party, Hindu Samaj Party, Gana Sangram Parishad, SUCI, and Voters Party also had women candidates. Kaziranga had the highest number of women candidates at three, followed by two each in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, and one each in Sonitpur, Darrang-Udalguri, Nagaon, Barpeta, and Dhubri.

Medhi garnered 8,94,887 votes, defeating her opponent who secured 6,43,797 votes. Roselina Tirkey of Congress was defeated by Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa in Kaziranga, receiving 6,48,096 votes. Other women candidates from smaller parties and independents secured significantly fewer votes.

The overall participation of women candidates has declined, with 12 candidates in 2024 compared to 14 in 2019 and 16 in 2014. Women voters, however, showed a higher turnout at 81.71%, slightly surpassing the male turnout of 81.42%.

- Advertisement -

Historically, only 19 women candidates have represented Assam in the Lok Sabha since the first general elections. Despite a declining trend in women candidacy, the engagement of women voters in the electoral process remains strong.