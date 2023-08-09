Only probing can lead to innovations and creativity: Tezpur University VC

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 8: Tezpur University (TU) initiated its new academic year by conducting orientation programs for the newly admitted students at the KBR auditorium on Tuesday. Welcoming new students across various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programs, the university organised two distinct orientation sessions: one tailored for BTech students and another encompassing all UG, PG, and PhD participants.

In his address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, the vice chancellor of the university, urged students to step beyond their comfort zones and delve deeply into the subject areas of their study. He encouraged students to question the unknown, both internally and by engaging with others. Prof Singh emphasised, “Do not hesitate to ask questions, as it is through probing that innovation and creativity can flourish.”

Prof Singh also underscored the university’s array of facilities and advised students to make the most of sports and extracurricular resources such as the gymnasium, music, dance, and drama for their holistic development. Prof Mrinmoy Kumar Sarma, dean of Academic Affairs, addressed the students and elucidated the university’s academic regulations. He explained concepts like letter grade and grade point, maximum credit limits per semester, and credit transfers.

“At Tezpur University, we adhere strictly to the academic calendar, ensuring the timely implementation of all activities,” Prof Sarma remarked. He urged students not to engage in any form of misconduct while seeking higher grades.

The orientation program encompassed several informative lectures aimed at acquainting students with the University’s administrative bodies and facilities, such as the Internal Complaints Committee that addresses workplace sexual harassment complaints. The program also covered the training and placement cell, library services, sports clubs, and campus life. Interactive sessions, keynote addresses, and local tours are scheduled for the newly enrolled students as part of the ongoing orientation program.