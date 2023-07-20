Operations of five drug distributors suspended in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, July 19: The Drugs Controller (i/c) and Licensing Authority of Assam have taken strict action against five distributors/retailers in the Morigaon district for multiple violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its accompanying rules from 1945. The suspended entities are M/S Sarah Medical Hall in Bagalipara, Laharighat, M/S Shayem Drug Distributor in Kacharibori, Laharighat, M/S Nawab Drug Distributor in Moirabari, M/S Jurin Pharma in Mourabari, and M/S Morigaon Medical Stores in Morigaon.

The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the concerned entities address the identified violations or until the suspension is lifted. The inspector of drugs in Morigaon has issued a directive to all wholesalers in the district, instructing them not to supply any medicines to the aforementioned licensees.

The action has been taken to ensure compliance with the regulations set forth in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and to maintain the safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical distribution system. The Drugs Controller (i/c) and Licensing Authority urge all stakeholders to adhere to the stipulated rules and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

