26.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 20, 2023
type here...

Operations of five drug distributors suspended in Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Morigaon, July 19: The Drugs Controller (i/c) and Licensing Authority of Assam have taken strict action against five distributors/retailers in the Morigaon district for multiple violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its accompanying rules from 1945. The suspended entities are M/S Sarah Medical Hall in Bagalipara, Laharighat, M/S Shayem Drug Distributor in Kacharibori, Laharighat, M/S Nawab Drug Distributor in Moirabari, M/S Jurin Pharma in Mourabari, and M/S Morigaon Medical Stores in Morigaon.

The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until the concerned entities address the identified violations or until the suspension is lifted. The inspector of drugs in Morigaon has issued a directive to all wholesalers in the district, instructing them not to supply any medicines to the aforementioned licensees.

The action has been taken to ensure compliance with the regulations set forth in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and to maintain the safety and integrity of the pharmaceutical distribution system. The Drugs Controller (i/c) and Licensing Authority urge all stakeholders to adhere to the stipulated rules and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

 

- Advertisement -

 

Different Types Of Tea In India
Different Types Of Tea In India
10 Superfoods For Pregnancy
10 Superfoods For Pregnancy
8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing
8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing
Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya
Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur University’s TLC to host faculty induction program

The Hills Times - 0
Different Types Of Tea In India 10 Superfoods For Pregnancy 8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone