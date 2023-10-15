Opium, poppy husk seized

BOKAJAN: The police recovered opium from two vehicles in a routine checking at Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district. According to sources, the police intercepted a truck bearing the registration number ‘NL 07 AA 3057’ on Friday. On searching the vehicle, 6.058 Kg of opium was found wrapped in a blanket inside the driver’s cabin. Another truck bearing the registration number ‘BR 06 GF 6731’ was also detained. On checking the police found 1.172 kg of poppy husk hidden behind the driver’s seat. Both trucks were seized. In this connection four persons, two drivers and their helpers were arrested. They have been identified as Tarabir Gurung (32), a resident of Khaira Basti in Karbi Anglong, Sagar Dhungana (22), a resident of Kanglatongbi in Manipur’s Imphal West district, Ganesh Yadav (30), a resident of Khatishkalnain Bihar’s Darbhanga district and Sunil Kumar Singh (30), a resident of Pachtaki Jadu in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

