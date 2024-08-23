Opposition stages walkout protesting Speaker’s action 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: The Assam Assembly session on Thursday was marked by controversy as the opposition staged a walkout after Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected three adjournment motions.

- Advertisement -

When their motions were rejected by Speaker Daimary, members of Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M) and Raijor Dal went to the Well of the House with placards and shouted slogans in support of their demands.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia raised concerns over high charges from smart meters, while Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi sought to address a recent attack on a minor national-level player. On the other hand, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam discussed restrictions on land sales between different communities.

Saikia criticised the smart meter charges, stating, “Electricity is a basic amenity, and the public can’t be deprived of it. The exorbitant charges are causing suffering for poor people and need urgent attention.”

Islam argued that restricting land sales based on religion is unconstitutional.

- Advertisement -

“The CM’s proposal to prohibit inter-community land deals and require his approval is an attempt at polarisation politics. The government is trying to divide people along religious lines,” he added.

Later, Gogoi expressed concerns about deteriorating law and order, demanding the resignation of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as home minister.

He highlighted a recent incident where a minor arm wrestler was attacked, claiming police inaction until public protests ensued.

“A national award-winning minor arm wrestler was physically abused by three men, even attacked in her private parts. But the police didn’t take any action. When people hit the streets, then only police arrested two people,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Gogoi also noted a recent ULFA(I) threat involving bombs, criticising the police’s response.

“The law and order situation totally failed. The police failed to protect the life and property of people. Lawlessness prevails in the state,” he alleged.

Parliament Affairs minister Pijush Hazarika said there was no justification to discuss the matters through adjournment motions and requested the speaker to reject the applications.

Daimary then said these topics could be discussed through different devices and rejected the three motions.

This led to a noisy scene in the house with the opposition members protesting the speaker’s decision.

“This behaviour is pre-planned and not acceptable,” the speaker said.

He then continued the business of the House and asked the treasury bench to use headphones amid the shouting by the opposition.

After around five minutes, all the opposition members staged a walkout.

However, they returned sometime later. (With inputs from PTI)