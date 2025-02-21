Orai Thulunga NGO organises 3-day training on mushroom cultivation in Udalguri

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Feb 20: Orai Thulunga NGO, an Orang-based organisation, has organised a three-day training programme on mushroom cultivation in Udalguri district, starting from February 19.

- Advertisement -

The first training session was conducted at Selmari in Udalguri district, witnessing active participation, particularly from rural communities.

The second-day training took place at the Orai Thulunga NGO head office in Orang.

The third and final session is scheduled to be held at Silputa on February 21.

Expert trainers Bhupesh Baglari, Jwngshar Mochahari, and Rumi Deka imparted hands-on training to the participants, equipping them with essential knowledge and skills in mushroom cultivation.

- Advertisement -

The program is being organised by Orai Thulunga NGO under the guidance of the Central Institute of Horticulture (CIH), Medziphema, Nagaland, as part of the Farmers’ Training under the Human Resource Development Program of the Government of India.

A total of 150 mushroom farmers, with 50 participants attending each session, have benefitted from the training.